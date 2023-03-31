The revolutionaries are approaching their end game

Probably by now everyone capable of thought has speculated to themselves about the consequences of the indictment of Donald Trump. So here is one more opinion.

The indictment – like the Russian Dossier, Russia Russia Russia, Impeachment 1, Impeachment 2 and the fabrication of insurrection – is a media tool. The Manhattan court will be center stage for months, generating a frenzy of negative news about Trump until the specious allegations are tossed by a neutral third party.

The inability to convict will then be characterized by Democratic persecutors as a grave injustice and systemic threat to democracy. Antifa and Black Lives Matter will provide the video. The 2024 election will be held. Donald Trump will be elected.

And that will be the flashpoint of the communist revolution in America. Between November and January, while the Democrats still hold power, the electoral process will be denounced; the Trump electors will be replaced by Democrat surrogates; and a Democrat will be declared president. The election of Donald Trump will be declared a threat to democracy, and the oppressors will assume the role of saviors of the people.

Many Americans do not realize they already are in the middle of a Marxist revolution. COVID essentially suspended all the essential rights of the people in a constitutional government. Absolute power is concentrated in the federal government. The Department of Justice is using unrestrained force to arrest and imprison Americans with the deployment of its military arm, aka the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

The venture capital necessary to the funding of new products, jobs and research is being drained away to be deployed by anonymous billionaires who control international governments. Think ESG. Jobs depart with the capital. The Federal Reserve is experimenting overseas on how to eliminate the U.S. dollar and replace it with a computer-controlled currency. "Our records indicate …" will be the end of personal banking. Energy and agriculture are being suppressed worldwide to eliminate 4 billion people. The climate cult has declared a sustainable world population is about 4 billion. That is why abortion and transgenderism are so important in this revolution, and that is why China and the American billionaire class are buying up farmland.

There are really big things happening, happening rapidly, to form the communist version of utopia for all of mankind. And the Democratic Party revolutionaries are not about to allow the people to elect a Donald Trump or anyone remotely like him. In a Marxist utopia, the people do not make such decisions because they are not imbued with the collective genius of their masters.

History may record Donald Trump to be the last duly elected president of the United States of America, not in the next election, but in the 2016 election. If you believe Joe Biden was so popular he could campaign from his basement and out-poll Barack Obama by 15 million votes, you probably still think the moon is made of cream cheese. Biden had help at the ballot box.

Americans will enter the voting booth or mail in their opinions in 2024 knowing the United States of America has no border, the homeless and the criminals rule the streets, jobs are scarce, inflation is rampant, the dream of home ownership is dead, their cash has been debauched, their retirement dreams evaporated and their U.S. military has gone from "Be all you can be" to LGBTQ+.

They will vote for change. Change will win. Their choice will be rejected "to save democracy." The Marxist plan is to kill the republic.

One can only hope history does repeat itself …

"God said, 'Let there be light': and there was light. And God saw the light, that it was good: and God divided the light from the darkness."

Challenge the ignorant and the uninformed, and pray.

