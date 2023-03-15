RFK Jr.: Fauci developed 'bioweapons' for Pentagon for years!

It seems the more that Americans learn about the COVID-19 pandemic, the more questions there are that remain.

After all, Anthony Fauci, Joe Biden's top COVID-19 adviser who has campaigned repeatedly for the idea that the bat coronavirus jumped – naturally – to humans in some location adjacent to the Wuhan, China, lab where scientists were experimenting on it, previously has been linked to funding, through grant programs, for that research.

But now Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is accusing him of accepting military contracts and developing bioweapons for the Pentagon – for years.

On social media, a report relates Kennedy's explanation to podcaster Jimmy Dore, that Fauci has been in charge of developing bioweapons for the Pentagon since 2002, and got into trouble for having viruses escape U.S. labs, so moved his projects to Wuhan:

They took the money that Cheney gave them [from the Patriot Act], $2.2 billion, and they funneled it through NIH, and it all went through Anthony Fauci. So beginning in 2002, Anthony Fauci got a 68% raise from the Pentagon for doing bioweapons development, and he got a raise of billions of dollars a year, and then he started doing all of this gain-of-function. In 2014, three of those bugs escaped in high-profile escapes from different labs in the U.S. Congress held hearings on it. Everybody was angry, and 300 top scientists sent letters to Obama saying you got to shut down Fauci because he is going to create a pandemic. So, Obama ordered a moratorium, and at that time, Fauci had eighteen different gain-of-function experiments he was doing around the U.S. He instead moved his stuff offshore to Wuhan, where he could do it out of sight of these 300 scientists and nosy White House officials who were trying to shut him down. And he continued to do it with the same people he was funding here, Ralph Baric and Peter Dazak, and they moved their operation to the Wuhan lab."

A report at the Gateway Pundit pointed out it had reported in 2020 "that Chinese Doctor Shi Zhengli was part of a team working on a coronavirus project jointly with U.S. doctors in 2014 before it was shut down by the DHS for being too risky."

But she then moved her "research" to Wuhan, the report said.

"Doctor Shi Zhengli from China was part of a team, including Doctor Ralph S. Baric from North Carolina, that published an article in a 2015 edition of Nature Medicine. In the article they discussed bat coronaviruses that showed potential for human emergence. The article was published in 2015."

In 2014 HHS wrote to the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill to announce the defunding of the program, and the letter mentioned Baric.

"After the work stopped in the U.S., the Chinese moved forward with the project and ran research and development in Wuhan at the Wuhan Virology Center. From Shi Zhengli’s papers and resume, it is clear that they successfully isolated the coronavirus in the lab and were actively experimenting with species-to-species transmission," the report said.

It continued, "It’s also important to note that back in 2017 we had solid intelligence about a viral leak in a high-security Chinese virology R&D center that resulted in the SARS virus getting out and killing people. This information provides a basis that contradicts the theory that COVID-19 is a variant that just magically mutated in a bat in the wild and then jumped to a human when they ate a delicious bowl of bat soup."

The report questioned, "If these research projects were banned in the U.S. was it legal and appropriate for Dr. Fauci and NIAID to use taxpayer dollars to continue to fund the research in Wuhan, China? Was Dr. Fauci ever going to explain his conflict of interest? Did Dr. Fauci skirt U.S. law to fund these dangerous projects in China? Should the man in charge of the flawed U.S. policy to treat and contain the China virus be trusted when he has not been upfront with his connections to the Wuhan research projects?"

The Gateway Pundit cited details from the Times of Israel that confirmed, facing a moratorium on work in the U.S. in 2014, Fauci "outsourced in 2015 the [gain-of-function] research to China's Wuhan lab and licensed the lab to continue receiving federal funding.

