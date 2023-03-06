A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Vaccine-mandate opponent RFK Jr. considering presidential run against Biden

'I've passed the biggest hurdle, which is my wife has green lighted it'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published March 5, 2023 at 8:16pm
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. speaks at the 'Defeat the Mandates' event in Washington, D.C., on Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022. (Video screenshot)

(NEW HAMPSHIRE PUBLIC RADIO) -- During a visit to St. Anselm College Friday, environmental activist and vaccine skeptic Robert Kennedy Jr. told a capacity crowd that he’s considering a presidential run.

“I’m thinking about it, and I’ve passed the biggest hurdle, which is my wife has green lighted it,” Kennedy said to cheers after a morning speech at the New Hampshire Institute of Politics.

During his hour-long remarks, Kennedy stressed his work as an environmental activist and his family’s role in modern American politics.

