Vaccine-mandate opponent RFK Jr. considering presidential run against Biden

(NEW HAMPSHIRE PUBLIC RADIO) -- During a visit to St. Anselm College Friday, environmental activist and vaccine skeptic Robert Kennedy Jr. told a capacity crowd that he’s considering a presidential run.

“I’m thinking about it, and I’ve passed the biggest hurdle, which is my wife has green lighted it,” Kennedy said to cheers after a morning speech at the New Hampshire Institute of Politics.

During his hour-long remarks, Kennedy stressed his work as an environmental activist and his family’s role in modern American politics.

