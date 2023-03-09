RuPaul responds to anti-drag bills: 'Drag queens are the Marines of the queer movement'

(VARIETY) – RuPaul, the face of the “Drag Race” franchise, has responded to the recent wave of anti-drag and anti-trans legislation introduced by Republican lawmakers in the U.S.

In an Instagram video on Wednesday, the Emmy winner called the bills “a classic distraction technique” and urged Americans to register to vote.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

“Hey, look over there! A classic distraction technique, distracting us away from the real issues that they were voted into office to focus on: jobs, healthcare, keeping our children safe from harm at their own school,” RuPaul said. “But we know that bullies are incompetent at solving real issues. They look for easy targets so they can give the impression of being effective. They think our love, our light, our laughter and our joy are signs of weakness. But they’re wrong because that is our strength.”

TRENDING: Beloved kids' author says his books were unknowingly 'sanitized' to be more 'current'

Read the full story ›