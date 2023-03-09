A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
RuPaul responds to anti-drag bills: 'Drag queens are the Marines of the queer movement'

Calls pushback 'a classic distraction technique'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published March 9, 2023 at 12:08pm
Drag queen RuPaul (video screenshot)

(VARIETY) – RuPaul, the face of the “Drag Race” franchise, has responded to the recent wave of anti-drag and anti-trans legislation introduced by Republican lawmakers in the U.S.

In an Instagram video on Wednesday, the Emmy winner called the bills “a classic distraction technique” and urged Americans to register to vote.

“Hey, look over there! A classic distraction technique, distracting us away from the real issues that they were voted into office to focus on: jobs, healthcare, keeping our children safe from harm at their own school,” RuPaul said. “But we know that bullies are incompetent at solving real issues. They look for easy targets so they can give the impression of being effective. They think our love, our light, our laughter and our joy are signs of weakness. But they’re wrong because that is our strength.”

Read the full story ›

