Comic spanks network analyst for ripping Fox News, ignoring its own 'biased' coverage

By Harold Hutchison

Daily Caller News Foundation

Comedian, actor and podcast host Russell Brand blasted MSNBC analyst John Heilemann for being “disingenuous” Friday night, saying MSNBC has exhibited similar bias as other outlets in its news coverage.

“I have to say, it’s disingenuous to claim that the biases exhibited on Fox News are any different than the biases exhibited on MSNBC,” Brand told Heilemann during a panel discussion on “Real Time with Bill Maher,” going on to say that the networks were “mouthpieces” for investment firms like BlackRock and Vanguard.

“I’ve been on MSNBC, mate, it was propaganda. It’s nutcrackery,” Brand said.

Heilemann has a history of statements targeting Trump supporters. Heilemann said in a July 2018 appearance on MSNBC that people who questioned claims that Former President Donald Trump was “in the bag” for Russian President Vladimir Putin were “impaired” or “a moron.”

Former Trump administration official Sarah Isgur confronted MSNBC host Ari Melber over the network’s coverage of the investigation by special counsel Robert Mueller, a former FBI director, into allegations that former President Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign colluded with Russia during Maher’s Feb. 17 show.

BREAKING: Angry MSNBC’s John Heilemann melts down, curses out Russell Brand, gets crushed when Russell goes off pic.twitter.com/xgcr4RNaiK — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) March 4, 2023

MSNBC hosts and guests routinely hyped the claims that Trump’s 2016 campaign colluded with the Russian government to defeat former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. Hosts often brought up a dossier assembled by Christopher Steele, which has since been discredited.

Following the Mueller report’s release, a panel on “All In With Chris Hayes” said the Mueller report “undercuts almost everything that was in the dossier,” while host Joy Reid claimed the report felt “like the seeds of a cover-up.”

MSNBC also hired Andrew Weissmann, who criticized Mueller’s investigation, saying investigators “could have done more” to keep supporters of President Trump from “spinning” the report’s conclusions. MSNBC also hired disgraced FBI agent Peter Strzok, who was fired on Aug. 13, 2018 over texts to FBI attorney Lisa Page, his mistress, in which Strzok disparaged then-presidential candidate Trump while investigating alleged collusion between Trump’s campaign and Russia.

“In my 23 years in the FBI, I have not seen a more impactful series of missteps which called into question the entire organization and more thoroughly damaged the reputation of the entire organization,” then-FBI deputy director David Bowditch wrote in a draft of the termination letter, according to the Washington Examiner.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]

