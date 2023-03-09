Russia launches major missile barrage across Ukraine

(FOX NEWS) – Russia launched a major missile barrage on Ukraine early Thursday morning, striking dozens of residential buildings, leaving at least six people dead, and compromising a major nuclear plant, Ukrainian officials said.

The attack included more than 80 missiles and eight drones striking targets across Ukraine, including the capital city of Kyiv. It was the largest of the attacks in recent weeks.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Ukraine's Chief Commander of the Armed Forces Valerii Zaluzhnyi said about three dozen missiles had been intercepted, and half of the drones were shot down.

TRENDING: 'Jesus Revolution' nearly doubles box-office total since opening weekend

Read the full story ›