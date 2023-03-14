A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Politics U.S. WorldWARS AND RUMORS OF WARS
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Russian jet slams into U.S. spy drone over international waters

'This unsafe and unprofessional act nearly caused both aircraft to crash'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published March 14, 2023 at 2:34pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

MQ-9 Reaper unmanned aerial vehicle (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Robert Shepherd)

MQ-9 Reaper unmanned aerial vehicle (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Robert Shepherd)

By Micaela Burrow
Daily Caller News Foundation

A Russian aircraft slammed into the propeller of a U.S. surveillance drone operating over the Black Sea on Tuesday as the U.S. military condemned Russia for what it characterized as a dangerous display of unprofessional behavior, officials announced.

Two Russian Su-27 aircraft intercepted a MQ-9 surveillance drone flying through international airspace, repeatedly sloshing fuel over the system and ducking in front of it in an “unprofessional manner,” U.S. European Command (EUCOM) said in a statement. One of the Russian jets struck the drone’s propeller, forcing the U.S. to terminate it over international waters.

TRENDING: 'Duck Dynasty' star slams librarians for disrupting Kirk Cameron story times

“Our MQ-9 aircraft was conducting routine operations in international airspace when it was intercepted and hit by a Russian aircraft, resulting in a crash and complete loss of the MQ-9,” U.S. Air Force Gen. James B. Hecker, commander U.S. Air Forces Europe and Air Forces Africa, said in a statement.

“In fact, this unsafe and unprofessional act by the Russians nearly caused both aircraft to crash,” he added.

EUCOM warned such incidents could increase the risk of escalation between the two countries as both the U.S. and Russia remain in a period of heightened tensions over the war in Ukraine.

Russian aircraft have conducted several reckless or unsafe interceptions of manned and unmanned American and allied aircraft over international airspace, including over the Black Sea, according to EUCOM. The latest one is the only known to have resulted in a loss since the Ukraine war began.

Is the U.S., in effect, at war with Russia right now?

At least two interceptions of Russian aircraft occurred near Alaska in 2023, according to media reports.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

In February, two U.S. F-16 aircraft conducted a “routine” intercept of four Russian military aircraft, including a bomber and SU–25 fighter jets, in international airspace near Alaska, according to CBS News. A similar incident occurred in October.

“U.S. and Allied aircraft will continue to operate in international airspace and we call on the Russians to conduct themselves professionally and safely,” Hecker said.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!

Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Most Americans fear expressing political, religious views at work: Poll
Failed California bank was major donor, supporter to Newsom family nonprofit
Dow closes more than 300 points higher, snaps 5-day losing streak as bank shares rebound
'Breathtaking step': Ex-Treasury official says U.S. banks on verge of 'nationalization'
Health group recommends breast, cervix cancer screenings for some 'trans women'
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×