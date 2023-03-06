'Scared for my life': O'Keefe reveals courageous Pfizer whistleblower

The industry insider who was key to undercover videos by James O'Keefe that exposed a Pfizer company executive claiming his organization was mutating COVID-19 in order to sell more shots says that "fear" is what is being used to control people.

And she wants it to stop.

O'Keefe, formerly of Project Veritas, was part of the company when it released its most stunning undercover video yet.

It involved statements from Pfizer research director Jordon Trishton Walker that the corporation is secretly exploring intentionally creating mutations of the COVID virus to "preemptively develop new vaccines."

TRENDING: 5 of the most important stories in U.S. history – all in 1 week

Further, he said, COVID "is going to be a cash cow for us."

BREAKING: @Pfizer Exploring "Mutating" COVID-19 Virus For New Vaccines "Don't tell anyone this. ...There is a risk ... have to be very controlled to make sure this virus you mutate doesn't create something ... the way that the virus started in Wuhan, to be honest."#DirectedEvolution pic.twitter.com/xaRvlD5qTo — Project Veritas (@Project_Veritas) January 26, 2023

He later claimed he was lying.

Is America going downhill because of fear? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (11 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

But the insider who alerted O'Keefe to the executive's perspective appeared on stage with O'Keefe during the weekend's Conservative Political Action Conference.

He identified her as "Debbie from Pfizer."

She said, "I was reluctant, scared for my life. ... I was worried I would end up in body bag, or car accident."

But, she said, "I realized the spirit of fear is not from the Lord. And as a believer I knew that I couldn't just sit there and watch people get lied to, people get gaslit. It made me angry."

The result was her discussions with O'Keefe, and the ultimate undercover video.

She said, "The reason why our country is going the way it's going is because of fear. People are willing to give up freedom and liberty to feel safe. We cannot do that. Freedom is not free. Freedom comes with a price," she said.

At the Right Scoop was the video:

O'Keefe separated from Project Veritas, the company he founded more than a decade ago, just recently.

The federal government at one point raided O'Keefe's home after he decided not to run a story based on a diary left in a rental unit by Joe Biden's daughter, in which the daughter suggested there were father-daughter showers that likely were inappropriate.

The Post Millennial reported O'Keefe's departure developed after staff members tried to remove him from leadership, claiming he was hard to work with.

In response, donors had dispatched a Cease and Desist letter to the board, saying the law firm of Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders represented a "large group of significant donors" and expressing "grave concerns" about the board's actions.

EDITOR’S NOTE: Long the world’s most Christian nation, America today is being taken over by a new “official” national religion, one being imposed on the entire populace by every major societal institution, from government, media and big tech, to academia, entertainment and business.

This new state religion is Wokeism. “Going woke” conjures up visions of someone claiming to be acutely sensitive (“awake”) to “systemic social and political injustice.” And not just alleged bigotry against blacks, but toward every other “minority” as well, from LGBT folk – especially everything transgender and “nonbinary” – to “undocumented immigrants.” All of them, being VICTIMS, intrinsically more virtuous than the shameful oppressor class: primarily heterosexual white males.

This new “woke” consciousness has turned America upside-down – from the nationwide Antifa and Black Lives Matter riots in 2020, to tearing down of historic monuments, to demanding multi-million-dollar reparation payments for blacks, to appointing transgenders as top government officials, to rampant reverse discrimination in every area of life, to the U.S. military imposing mandatory “diversity training” and transgender pronoun use on all personnel, causing recruitment to disastrously plummet.

Yet there is hope. Being “saved” – which in Wokeism is called being “woke” – is largely a matter of worshipping victimhood by becoming an “ally” and “defender” of all the many victim classes, and a determined enemy of the straight white male oppressor class. Thus, “joining the righteous” as an ally – even if one is cursed to be a straight white male – opens the door mercifully for salvation, even to the most wretched.

That is the power of the religion of Wokeism. And it’s explored as never before in the February 2023 issue of WND’s critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine. If you’ve ever wondered, for example, exactly how the most radical elements in American society are successfully pressuring the biggest corporations into adopting the most outrageous and immoral policies imaginable, even when doing so permanently damages and devalues the company, the stunning answers are in this issue of Whistleblower, titled “WOKEISM: AMERICA’S OFFICIAL STATE RELIGION.”



For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].