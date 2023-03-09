A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Education FaithTESTING THE FAITH
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

School board faces inferno for terminating contract with Christian university

'Religious prejudice'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published March 9, 2023 at 12:41pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
(Pexels)

(Pexels)

(FOX NEWS) – The Washington Elementary School District in Arizona faced a barrage of criticism for terminating a contract with a Christian university immediately after multiple board members chastised the institution's Biblical beliefs, with the state's superintendent alleging it was an example of "prejudice."

The district had the contract in place with Arizona Christian University for five years, enabling their student teachers to be placed in its schools for field experience. The contract opened up opportunities for recruitment and hiring. On Feb. 23, the board agreed on a motion to dissolve the partnership with the Christian university immediately after multiple board members attacked the institution over its "commit[ment] to Jesus Christ," among other matters.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

The Arizona State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tom Horne told Fox News Digital he believed it to be an example of "prejudice."

TRENDING: Beloved kids' author says his books were unknowingly 'sanitized' to be more 'current'

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Teachers union in major city throw millions behind left-wing candidate
Biden budget includes $100 million to help schools increase 'racial and socioeconomic diversity'
Red-state gov releases 'graphic' video detailing 'pornographic' books found in public schools
University center invites students to rip up 'birth certificates' during gender-repeal party
Republican congressman claims he was unlawfully monitored by FBI
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×