School board faces inferno for terminating contract with Christian university

(FOX NEWS) – The Washington Elementary School District in Arizona faced a barrage of criticism for terminating a contract with a Christian university immediately after multiple board members chastised the institution's Biblical beliefs, with the state's superintendent alleging it was an example of "prejudice."

The district had the contract in place with Arizona Christian University for five years, enabling their student teachers to be placed in its schools for field experience. The contract opened up opportunities for recruitment and hiring. On Feb. 23, the board agreed on a motion to dissolve the partnership with the Christian university immediately after multiple board members attacked the institution over its "commit[ment] to Jesus Christ," among other matters.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

The Arizona State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tom Horne told Fox News Digital he believed it to be an example of "prejudice."

TRENDING: Beloved kids' author says his books were unknowingly 'sanitized' to be more 'current'

Read the full story ›