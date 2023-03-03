A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
School board member says district should reject hiring teachers with Christian values

'Not ... safe'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published March 3, 2023 at 1:49pm
(FOX NEWS) – An Arizona school board member wearing cat ears during a meeting said she would oppose having a contract with a Christian university over the religious and Biblical beliefs they espouse, Fox News Digital found.

The Washington Elementary School District, which serves students in the Phoenix and Glendale areas, had an ongoing contract with Arizona Christian University for five years, enabling their student teachers to be placed in its schools for field experience. The contract opened up opportunities for recruitment and hiring.

On Feb. 23, the board agreed on a motion to dissolve the partnership with the Christian university. They did not immediately respond to a request for comment on whether they have a bias against Christian beliefs.

Read the full story ›

