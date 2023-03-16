School feeds insects to children, teaches them cows are destroying the planet

(SLAY NEWS) – A Utah middle school has been found to be teaching children that cows are destroying the planet while feeding them bugs instead of meat.

Utah’s Nebo School District gave sixth-grade students “disgusting” insects to eat last week as part of an English assignment on “climate change.”

Teachers claimed that feeding the kids bugs would save the environment from cows which were “killing the world,” according to a mom who spoke with Fox News.

