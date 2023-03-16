A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
EducationTHE LEFT UNHINGED
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

School feeds insects to children, teaches them cows are destroying the planet

Assignment did not permit students to disagree

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published March 16, 2023 at 1:59pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
(Pexels)

(Pexels)

(SLAY NEWS) – A Utah middle school has been found to be teaching children that cows are destroying the planet while feeding them bugs instead of meat.

Utah’s Nebo School District gave sixth-grade students “disgusting” insects to eat last week as part of an English assignment on “climate change.”

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Teachers claimed that feeding the kids bugs would save the environment from cows which were “killing the world,” according to a mom who spoke with Fox News.

TRENDING: Mom of 3 wheelchair-bound after savage attack: Suspect reportedly shadowed her for miles before striking

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







New study into 'plasticosis' disease reveals worldwide plastic problem
University removes truncated Malcolm X quote that celebrated reading books
Woke college student caught making 'implicit threat' to kill Matt Walsh over upcoming speech
College hopefuls have a new ultimate dream school
There have already been 7 campus hate-crime hoaxes exposed so far in 2023
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×