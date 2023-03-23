School NOW promises it won't repeat 'hooker' game for kids

Now, six months after a teacher at a Texas school had children play a "hooker" game in class the school is admitting the game was inappropriate and it won't be used again.

According to a news report from KSAT the events transpired at KIPP Poder Academy in San Antonio.

The report said the game was called "bear hooker hunter" and was "similar" to the traditional children's game "rock paper scissors."

"If the hunter and the hooker are played at the same time, the hooker seduces the hunter while he points a gun at her," explained Laura Gruber, whose 13-year-old daughter reported what had been going on.

KSAT reported Gruber was outraged.

"I was like, 'This is ridiculous.' So there’s no reason why any 13-year-old in any school period should have this."

Gruber said she withdrew her daughter from the academy immediately.

That was back last year.

Now, some six months later, the school "finally sent a letter to parents confirming an inappropriate game was played.

The school, in a letter to parents, admitted it made mistakes.

School director Stephanie Lee said, "I am writing today to share an incident that occurred this school year that did not meet our bar of excellence. In September, one of our 7th-grade teachers had extra time in her advisory and played a game with students called 'Bear, Hunter, Hooker.' This game is similar to rock, paper, scissors in that students select one of three options, act out a specific action related to the option, and one option wins."

She continued, "This game was not part of any KIPP curriculum, and it was not appropriate for students. Any activities with actions or words like 'hooker' or 'seduce' should never have a place in our schools. While the intent was never to sexualize a child, I recognize that the impact may have caused students to feel uncomfortable or traumatized. That does not honor the respect we aim to teach our students at all times; in truth, it is degrading.

"After learning about this incident, we immediately addressed the matter with the teacher, who acknowledged and understood the concern and deeply regretted playing this game. In addition to our annual training for all staff, we have also scheduled an additional full-staff training for all our teachers on appropriate and inappropriate behaviors with students to ensure that nothing like this happens again."

She apologized for not addressing the issue with parents earlier.

She promised "to be more transparent in the future."

Gruber told the station the school's reaction wasn't enough.

"If you’re hiring a teacher that doesn’t have the filter for this, she doesn’t belong in a school period,” Gruber said.

