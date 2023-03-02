Powerful senator demands Rupert Murdoch censor Tucker Carlson

The results of the 2020 presidential election have been under challenge ever since they were tabulated.

Some challenges, like the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol, were out of line. Others continue to get attention through revelations about the events that day.

Some of those include the undoubted influence operation run by Mark Zuckerberg, who handed out, through foundations, some $400 million to mostly leftist election officials who used the cash windfall to recruit voters from Democrat districts.

Then, too, there was the coordinated suppression by legacy and social media of accurate reporting about the Biden family's scandalous international business dealings, revealed on a laptop computer Hunter Biden abandoned.

A subsequent poll shows that had Americans been more widely aware of Joe Biden's involvement, it is almost without doubt that he would have lost the election.

Whatever the details, however, the issue apparently has Democrats still terrified.

That's evident from Senate Leader Chuck Schumer's orders to Fox chief Rupert Murdoch that he order Tucker Carlson, and other Fox hosts, to "stop spreading the Big Lie."

Rupert Murdoch could have stepped in but chose not to.@RepJeffries and I are demanding that he do what he should have done a long time ago: Order Tucker Carlson and other hosts on Fox News to stop spreading the Big Lie. pic.twitter.com/I7hAGgBJza — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) March 1, 2023

Leftists repeatedly have characterized any claims of misbehavior in the 2020 election, which is supported by evidence in multiple instances, is just a "Big Lie."

The comments from Schumer came after Murdoch's deposition testimony in a lawsuit by Dominion Voting Systems against the network, alleging its hosts defamed the company by suggesting election failures by its machines.

Murdoch said he probably could have reduced the number of comments about election fraud by the network's hosts, but didn't.

Schumer said, "Rupert Murdoch could have stepped in but chose not to. @RepJeffries and I are demanding that he do what he should have done a long time ago: Order Tucker Carlson and other hosts on Fox News to stop spreading the Big Lie."

That's even though his own party has a long-established record of denying election results.

Here's a video that compiles some 24 minutes' worth of Dem denials:

NEW VIDEO: 24 minutes of Democrats denying election results. pic.twitter.com/gDnNqfruWD — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 17, 2023

A report from the Gateway Pundit reported Schumer wrote to Murdoch.

And said, "As noted in your deposition released yesterday, Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity, Laura Ingraham, and other Fox News personalities knowingly, repeatedly, and dangerously endorsed and promoted the Big Lie that Donald Trump won the 2020 presidential election. Though you have acknowledged your regret in allowing this grave propaganda to take place, your network hosts continue to promote, spew, and perpetuate elections conspiracy theories to this day."

They continued, "We demand that you direct Tucker Carlson and other hosts on your network to stop spreading false election narratives and admit on air that they were wrong to engage in such negligent behavior."



