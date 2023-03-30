Scientists create woolly mammoth meatball – but are too scared to eat it

(NEW YORK POST) – Welcome to Jurassic pork. Ever wonder what prehistoric creatures tasted like? We could soon find out: An Australian food firm has devised a prime-eval meatball from the resurrected flesh of – wait for it – the long extinct woolly mammoth.
The prehistoric Frankenfood – initially the of Bas Korsten from the NYC-based creative agency Wunderman Thompson – was created by Vow, an Australian company that cultivates cells from the biopsies of unconventional animals to create better more sustainable types of meat.
So far, the revolutionary food firm has investigated the lab-grown potential of 50 exotic species from alpaca to peacock in a bid to invent the perfect protein, the Guardian reported. Think of it like an epicurean version of the Indominus Rex from “Jurassic World.”
