Sen. Lee scorches Japan for its treatment of U.S. Navy lieutenant

Mary Lou Masters

Daily Caller News Foundation

Republican Sen. Mike Lee of Utah criticized Japan Wednesday evening on the Senate floor for failing to comply with his demands to release an imprisoned U.S. Navy lieutenant.

Lt. Ridge Alkonis was involved in a fatal car accident in Japan on May 29, 2021 while serving at the Japanese naval base, and is currently serving a three-year sentence, according to The New York Times. Lee gave Fumio Kishida the ultimatum on Feb. 2, threatening that if Alkonis was not given back to the U.S., he would publicly renegotiate Japan’s Status of Forces Agreement (SOFA) on the Senate floor.

TRENDING: This is ruff: Lady Gaga sued by woman who returned her pets for not paying $500,000 reward

“I don’t think they’d [the American people] be okay, knowing we spend billions of dollars to defend a country when our Status of Forces Agreement with that country is so unfavorable to our troops. I don’t think they’d be okay sending 55,000 of their sons and daughters to support an allied country where they won’t have the most basic legal rights,” said Lee. “And yet, they can’t keep their promise to facilitate a routine prisoner transfer. I can’t cannot and will not accept that not now, not ever.”

Lee is not asking for a limited punishment for Alkonis, but simply that he be transferred back to the U.S. to carry out the rest of his sentence, which is not an unusual request, said Lee. He said it is hard to believe that a U.S. ally has treated an American soldier so “poorly.”

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

“If I were in trouble, and I knew Sen. Lee was charging to the rescue, I would breathe easy. If anyone can find the right solution to Lt. Alkonis’ regrettable situation, it’s Sen. Lee,” Jared Whitley, Utah political operative, told the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Is Lt. Ridge Alkonis being unfairly punished? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 63% (5 Votes) 37% (3 Votes)

The senator noted that Alkonis did not undergo typical Japanese police protocol, and was instead subjected to 26 days of solitary confinement, and was not taken to a hospital after the crash. He said Congress must act to ensure this treatment doesn’t happen to another member of the military, and that the SOFA with Japan must be changed.

“What must be remembered is that the accident, while tragic, was an accident — not an act of malice. At this tenuous time, with the Chinese Tiger threatening freedom and safety on both sides of the Pacific, neither the U.S. nor Japan has the luxury of distrust. Now is the time to close ranks, not pull apart,” said Whitley.

Alkonis was falling asleep at the wheel and ran into three Japanese pedestrians, two of which died, the NYT reported. He was convicted July 13, 2022 of negligent driving because he failed to pull over when “drowsy,” and sentenced to three years in Japanese prison, of which he has served eight months.

If you transfer Lt. Alkonis back to the U.S. before midnight on February 28, 2023, we will do our best to forget that this whole thing never happened. It will be hard, but we will try. — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) February 2, 2023

Many believe Japan’s sentence is too harsh, as Alkonis gave $1.6 million to the victims’ family, has a wife and three children and no substances were abused in the accident, according to the NYT.

“Is it too much to ask of any country, let alone one on which we spend billions of dollars, billions of dollars a year to defend our Council of Europe transfer is not an extraordinary request. On the contrary, these kinds of requests are routine,” said Lee.

.@kishida230, you’ve made your choice. I hope you’re ready for some conversations on the Senate floor that you’re not likely to enjoy. This issue isn’t going away, and neither am I. — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) March 1, 2023

“Ridge Alkonis is not only not back in U.S. custody, he’s not only not on U.S. soil, but he’s still languishing in the Japanese prison,” Lee said. “The Japanese government is unjustly incarcerated Lieutenant Alkonis for too long.”

Neither the Embassy of Japan nor the senator immediately responded to the DCNF’s request for comment.

“The Navy has provided, and will continue to provide, the Alkonis family with all support consistent with U.S. law and regulations,” Commander Katie Cerezo, Naval Forces Japan, told the DCNF.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]

EDITOR’S NOTE: Long the world’s most Christian nation, America today is being taken over by a new “official” national religion, one being imposed on the entire populace by every major societal institution, from government, media and big tech, to academia, entertainment and business.

This new state religion is Wokeism. “Going woke” conjures up visions of someone claiming to be acutely sensitive (“awake”) to “systemic social and political injustice.” And not just alleged bigotry against blacks, but toward every other “minority” as well, from LGBT folk – especially everything transgender and “nonbinary” – to “undocumented immigrants.” All of them, being VICTIMS, intrinsically more virtuous than the shameful oppressor class: primarily heterosexual white males.

This new “woke” consciousness has turned America upside-down – from the nationwide Antifa and Black Lives Matter riots in 2020, to tearing down of historic monuments, to demanding multi-million-dollar reparation payments for blacks, to appointing transgenders as top government officials, to rampant reverse discrimination in every area of life, to the U.S. military imposing mandatory “diversity training” and transgender pronoun use on all personnel, causing recruitment to disastrously plummet.

Yet there is hope. Being “saved” – which in Wokeism is called being “woke” – is largely a matter of worshipping victimhood by becoming an “ally” and “defender” of all the many victim classes, and a determined enemy of the straight white male oppressor class. Thus, “joining the righteous” as an ally – even if one is cursed to be a straight white male – opens the door mercifully for salvation, even to the most wretched.

That is the power of the religion of Wokeism. And it’s explored as never before in the February 2023 issue of WND’s critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine. If you’ve ever wondered, for example, exactly how the most radical elements in American society are successfully pressuring the biggest corporations into adopting the most outrageous and immoral policies imaginable, even when doing so permanently damages and devalues the company, the stunning answers are in this issue of Whistleblower, titled “WOKEISM: AMERICA’S OFFICIAL STATE RELIGION.”

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!