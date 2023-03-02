Senate tells Biden administration to declassify all intel about COVID's origins

Katelynn Richardson

Daily Caller News Foundation

The Senate voted unanimously Wednesday on a bill that requires the Director of National Intelligence to declassify all intelligence concerning the origin of COVID-19.

The “COVID-19 Origin Act of 2023,” introduced by Republican Sens. Josh Hawley and Mike Braun, was passed Wednesday night without objection. The Energy Department concluded Sunday that the pandemic most likely came from a lab leak, The Wall Street Journal reported.

TRENDING: This is ruff: Lady Gaga sued by woman who returned her pets for not paying $500,000 reward

FBI Director Christopher Wray revealed this week that his agency came to the same conclusion.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

“The FBI has for quite some time now assessed that the origins of the pandemic are most likely a potential lab incident in Wuhan,” Wray said in a Tuesday interview with Fox News. “Here you are talking about a potential leak from a Chinese government-controlled lab.”

Given that knowing the origin is “critical for preventing a similar pandemic from occurring in the future” and that the pandemic “may have originated at the Wuhan Institute of Virology,” the Senate bill calls for Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines to “declassify and make available to the public as much information as possible about the origin of COVID-19” within 90 days.

Should intel about COVID's origins be declassified? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (8 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

Tonight the Senate UNANIMOUSLY passed my bill to declassify all the intelligence the government has on #covid origins. Let the people see the truth! — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) March 2, 2023



Specific information requested includes “activities performed” by the Wuhan Institute of Virology, “coronavirus research” happening prior to the outbreak, and details about researchers at the lab who “fell ill in autumn 2019.”

Sen. Hawley reacted to the bill’s passage on Twitter. “Let the people see the truth!” he wrote.

Sen. Braun called on the House to pass the bill.

“The House needs to pass this bill to let the American people see the facts!” Braun tweeted Wednesday night. “President Biden can’t ignore this: time to let Americans decide for ourselves.”

The Director of National Intelligence did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]

EDITOR’S NOTE: Long the world’s most Christian nation, America today is being taken over by a new “official” national religion, one being imposed on the entire populace by every major societal institution, from government, media and big tech, to academia, entertainment and business.

This new state religion is Wokeism. “Going woke” conjures up visions of someone claiming to be acutely sensitive (“awake”) to “systemic social and political injustice.” And not just alleged bigotry against blacks, but toward every other “minority” as well, from LGBT folk – especially everything transgender and “nonbinary” – to “undocumented immigrants.” All of them, being VICTIMS, intrinsically more virtuous than the shameful oppressor class: primarily heterosexual white males.

This new “woke” consciousness has turned America upside-down – from the nationwide Antifa and Black Lives Matter riots in 2020, to tearing down of historic monuments, to demanding multi-million-dollar reparation payments for blacks, to appointing transgenders as top government officials, to rampant reverse discrimination in every area of life, to the U.S. military imposing mandatory “diversity training” and transgender pronoun use on all personnel, causing recruitment to disastrously plummet.

Yet there is hope. Being “saved” – which in Wokeism is called being “woke” – is largely a matter of worshipping victimhood by becoming an “ally” and “defender” of all the many victim classes, and a determined enemy of the straight white male oppressor class. Thus, “joining the righteous” as an ally – even if one is cursed to be a straight white male – opens the door mercifully for salvation, even to the most wretched.

That is the power of the religion of Wokeism. And it’s explored as never before in the February 2023 issue of WND’s critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine. If you’ve ever wondered, for example, exactly how the most radical elements in American society are successfully pressuring the biggest corporations into adopting the most outrageous and immoral policies imaginable, even when doing so permanently damages and devalues the company, the stunning answers are in this issue of Whistleblower, titled “WOKEISM: AMERICA’S OFFICIAL STATE RELIGION.”

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!