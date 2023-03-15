'Very serious, very troubling': Treasury 'caves' on 'suspicious activity reports'

A former Hunter Biden business associate, Rob Walker, received $3 million from a corporation connected to the Chinese Communist Party just two months after Joe Biden's tenure as vice-president had ended, bank reports that finally were released by the U.S. Treasury Department reveal.

The next day after receiving the $3 million Chinese payment, Walker "started transferring money into three different Biden family members' accounts," House Committee on Oversight and Accountability Chair James Comer, R-Ky., told Fox News' Sean Hannity. One of those receiving the transfers is a "Biden family member that's never before been identified as being involved in the influence-peddling scheme."

"What were they doing in return for the cash?" Comer tweeted. "I will find out."

🚨 2 weeks ago, I subpoenaed bank records for 3 Hunter Biden business associates. One of the associates, Rob Walker, was wired millions from CCP connected individuals. He then sent money to 3 Biden family members. What were they doing in return for the cash? I will find out. pic.twitter.com/Mn5mT3NuAH — Rep. James Comer (@RepJamesComer) March 14, 2023

The revelations come after Biden's Department of Treasury — under threat of another House hearing with potential perjury charges — relented and finally sent Comer the banking "suspicious activity reports" on Biden family members and associates he'd been requesting for more than a year.

"[The U.S. Treasury Department] has caved," Comer tweeted Tuesday morning. "It should never have taken @GOPoversight threatening to hold a hearing an a transcribed interview with an official under the penalty of perjury for Treasury to finally provide access to suspicious activity reports generated by the Biden family."

🚨 @USTreasury has caved. It should never have taken @GOPoversight threatening to hold a hearing and a transcribed interview with an official under the penalty of perjury for Treasury to finally provide access to suspicious activity reports generated by the Biden family.👇🏼 https://t.co/4uDJJuduUr — Rep. James Comer (@RepJamesComer) March 14, 2023

The House Committee on Oversight and Accountability released this statement by Comer Tuesday, announcing that Treasury is "finally is providing the committee in camera [behind closed doors] review of the suspicious activity reports generated by the Biden family and their associates’ unusual foreign or high-dollar transactions":

“After two months of dragging their feet, the Treasury Department is finally providing us with access to the suspicious activity reports for the Biden family and their associates’ business transactions. It should never have taken us threatening to hold a hearing and conduct a transcribed interview with an official under the penalty of perjury for Treasury to finally accommodate part of our request. For over 20 years, Congress had access to these reports but the Biden Administration changed the rules out of the blue to restrict our ability to conduct oversight. “According to bank documents we’ve already obtained, we know one company owned by a Biden associate received a $3 million dollar wire from a Chinese energy company two months after Joe Biden left the vice presidency. Soon after, hundreds of thousands of dollars in payouts went to members of the Biden family. We are going to continue to use bank documents and suspicious activity reports to follow the money trail to determine the extent of the Biden family’s business schemes, if Joe Biden is compromised by these deals, and if there is a national security threat. If Treasury tries to stonewall our investigation again, we will continue to use tools at our disposal to compel compliance.”

"We've been demanding these [suspicious activity bank reports] for over a year. Treasury Secretary [Janet] Yellen said we couldn't have them because we were in the minority. When I became chairman of the committee when the House flipped, she said, 'Well, I don't understand the purpose for why you need these suspicious activity reports,' which is a joke," he told Hannity.

It took a couple more Treasury refusals and ultimately the threat of a "subpoena for a transcribed interview" before Yellen and Treasury relented.

"So this is very serious information that we've received, very troubling information," he said. "It does show a pattern that the Biden family was receiving money directly from China, and the question I have is...what were they doing in return for that money?

"Now this is just one account. There are many more accounts and many more associates," he said, adding that the committee is fortunate that whistleblowers have been coming forward.

Comer told Fox News Business' Maria Bartiromo Sunday (before Yellen "caved"), “It’s as bad as we thought… Since we’ve last spoken we have bank records in hand. We have individuals who are working with our committee. In the last two weeks we’ve met with either these individuals personally or with their attorneys. And that would be four individuals who had ties in with the Biden family in their various schemes around the world. So now we have in hand documents that show exactly just how the Biden family was getting money from the Chinese Communist Party.”

That led Jim Hoft, founder and editor of the conservative Gateway Pundit, to proclaim, "Biden is finished. ... Comer's got the goods! ... This is a pivotal moment in American history. They finally have the goods on the Biden Crime Family."

