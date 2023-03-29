'Shakes his head in disbelief': Trump favors pardoning Jan. 6 defendants

A woman heading up a project to defend and support those arrested and detained, oftentimes unjustly, for the events at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, says President Trump has discussed pardons for some defendants, should he be elected in 2024.

The report comes from Paul Bedard, a columnist at the Washington Examiner.

The suggestion came out of a meeting at Mar-a-Lago with families of those targeted by federal prosecutors.

"He was very apologetic to them for what the country is doing to their loved ones," said Cynthia Hughes, of the Patriot Freedom Project, Bedard reported.

"He truly cares about what's happening to these people. This president is very heartsick about what's happening to these families. He just shakes his head in disbelief. You know, why are we punishing these families?"

The meeting developed when Hughes was in Florida taping part of the organization's "Due Process Denied" videos. She met with Trump, and when he found out some families were nearby, he invited them to dinner, the report said.

"“You know, I had my meeting, and I let him know that these families were in town and we're filming, and he said, without hesitation, Paul, without hesitation, you bring these families to Mar-a-Lago. You bring these families and I want them to come here and have dinner and I want to talk to them. And these families walked away with hope," Hughes explained.

She continued, "We did talk about pardons, but not in length. He's going to look at pardons. He knows that not everybody can get a pardon. He's made that very clear. You know, this is a president of law and order. This is a president that does not condone violence on the police. This is a president that is, you know, who spoke up for the police when the police were being attacked. He doesn't believe in violence and he does not encourage violence and he did not encourage violence that day. So he knows that he has to look at each case."

Trump encouraged his supporters that day to protest "peacefully" at the Capitol.

Already, about 1,000 people have been cited for various charges often ranging from trespassing to vandalism.

Federal prosecutors under Joe Biden's administration said they expect to round up another 1,200 or so.

Trump's interest in the cases was evident when he earlier helped create a hit single about those who have been jailed, called "Justice for All."

