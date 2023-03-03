A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
EducationTHE LEFT UNHINGED
'Shocking' scavenger hunt is part of new school assignment workbook

Booklet had hundreds of pages of sexual assignments

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published March 3, 2023 at 1:57pm
(THE EPOCH TIMES) – A condom scavenger hunt is part of a new workbook being used in public schools. The workbook, which has been discovered in both middle and high schools, is filled with hundreds of pages of sexual assignments.

Rhode Island English school teacher and parent Ramona Bessinger, who is also a national advocate against woke ideology in schools, told The Epoch Times that parents don’t know about the workbook or its assignments because it falls under the category of what schools call “consumables.”

“Consumables live on shelves in the classroom. Students do not take them home and once they complete an assignment, their teacher tears the worksheet out of the book, reviews it, grades it, and then throws it away,” explained Bessinger.

