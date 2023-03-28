A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Faith Health Politics U.S.WND CRIME
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Did shooter target Christian school for religious reasons? Police chief speaks

'We do know she was a student at that church at one point'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published March 28, 2023 at 4:31pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Audrey Hale (Twitter)

Audrey Hale (Twitter)

By Kate Anderson
Daily Caller News Foundation

The Nashville police chief told reporters Tuesday that he could not “confirm” whether or not the Covenant School’s religious affiliation made it the target of a school shooting by a transgender former student.

The Nashville Metro Police Department (NMPD) has yet to reveal the motive of transgender shooter Audrey Hale since her attack on the Christian elementary school that resulted in the deaths of three adults and three students on Monday. NMPD Chief John Drake said in a response to a reporter’s question during the press conference that he “can’t confirm” that Hale had attacked the school because of its faith.

TRENDING: TV news anchor taken off air after who she quoted during live broadcast

Drake further explained that while he was aware that important religious holidays were coming up, he did not know whether that had something to do with the attack

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

“I’m not sure if [the shooting happened because] we’re approaching Easter, the holy period of Easter and all of that, I can’t confirm any of that,” Drake said during the press conference. “She targeted that particular church, we do know she was a student at that church at one point, but [we’re] unsure right now if that was the reason why.”

The Nashville Metro Police Department earlier on Tuesday refused to release 28-year-old Hale’s manifesto, which reportedly contains maps and writings related to the attack, according to Drake’s statements during the press conference, or comment on the nature of the motive of the attack against the Christian elementary school other than it was a “targeted attack.”

Was the Christian school in Nashville targeted for religious reasons?

Hale, who used male pronouns and occasionally went by the name Aiden, also told a former teammate in a series of Instagram messages leading up to the shooting that she was “planning to die today” and that she left “more than enough evidence” behind.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Did shooter target Christian school for religious reasons? Police chief speaks
Stocks close lower, Nasdaq drops a 2nd day as higher yields press tech names
'Enough is enough': Campus Dems protest 'bigot' GOP governor ahead of commencement
In wake of Nashville shooting, Twitter cracks down on 'Trans Day of Vengeance'
40 state legislatures have passed or introduced legislation to restrict transgender child abuse
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×