Shooting at Christian school: 6 killed including 3 students, shooter dead

28-year-old female carried two 'assault-type rifles' and a handgun

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published March 27, 2023 at 1:50pm
(FOX NEWS) -- First responders in Tennessee are on the scene of a school shooting at a Nashville elementary school.

Three students and three adults were killed in the attack, according to Vanderbilt Medical Center. Police say officers engaged with and killed the shooter, identified as a 28-year-old female carrying two "assault-type rifles" and a handgun.

The female, who has yet to be identified, killed three students and three adults before being killed by police just before 10:30 a.m. local time.

