Shooting at Christian school: 6 killed including 3 students, shooter dead

(FOX NEWS) -- First responders in Tennessee are on the scene of a school shooting at a Nashville elementary school.

We are responding to an active aggressor at 33 Burton Hills Blvd Covenant School.

We can confirm we have multiple patients.

Parents coming to the school should go to 20 Burton Hills at this time. this is an active scene. — Nashville Fire Dept (@NashvilleFD) March 27, 2023

Three students and three adults were killed in the attack, according to Vanderbilt Medical Center. Police say officers engaged with and killed the shooter, identified as a 28-year-old female carrying two "assault-type rifles" and a handgun.

An active shooter event has taken place at Covenant School, Covenant Presbyterian Church, on Burton Hills Dr. The shooter was engaged by MNPD and is dead. Student reunification with parents is at Woodmont Baptist Church, 2100 Woodmont Blvd. pic.twitter.com/vO8p9cj3vx — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) March 27, 2023

The female, who has yet to be identified, killed three students and three adults before being killed by police just before 10:30 a.m. local time.

