Short people tend to develop 'darker' personality traits, study finds

To attempt to offset inadequacy they feel toward their height

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published March 1, 2023 at 4:54pm
(Photo by Aedrian on Unsplash)

(YNET NEWS) -- A new study has found that people who are shorter than average and wish to be taller tend to have “darker” traits, U.S.-based news website Psypost reported.

The research, published in Personality and Individual Differences, suggests shorter people gain traits related to the “Dark Triad” in order to attempt and offset the inadequacy they feel towards their height.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

The Dark Triad is a term used to describe a trio of personality traits that have gained attention in recent years: psychopathy, narcissism, and Machiavellianism.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







