Short people tend to develop 'darker' personality traits, study finds

(YNET NEWS) -- A new study has found that people who are shorter than average and wish to be taller tend to have “darker” traits, U.S.-based news website Psypost reported.

The research, published in Personality and Individual Differences, suggests shorter people gain traits related to the “Dark Triad” in order to attempt and offset the inadequacy they feel towards their height.

The Dark Triad is a term used to describe a trio of personality traits that have gained attention in recent years: psychopathy, narcissism, and Machiavellianism.

