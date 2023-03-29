SKIN GRAFT: 10 white liberals outed as fake minorities

(WASHINGTON FREE BEACON) -- Another white liberal was exposed for what appear to be bogus claims of non-white heritage. Vianne Timmons, the president of Memorial University in Canada, became embroiled in scandal earlier this month after critics challenged her past claims of indigenous ancestry.

Timmons's claim that she has never identified as a member of the Bras d'Or Mi'kmaq tribe is contradicted by her publicly available résumé and multiple professional biographies that noted her membership in the tribe or her affiliation with an "unrecognized First Nation group." Timmons apologized and took a voluntary (paid) leave of absence after the scandal broke.

"While I have shared that I am not Mi’kmaw and I do not claim an Indigenous identity, questions about my intentions in identifying my Indigenous ancestry and whether I have benefited from sharing my understanding of my family’s history have sparked important conversations on and beyond our campus," Timmons said in a statement.

