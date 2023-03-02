Snow fell on Disneyland during California storm

(SF GATE) – Hail, light snow and graupel have reached areas across the southern counties, including Orange, Los Angeles, San Bernardino, San Diego and Riverside.

Most winters, the rest of the country might be envious of the weather conditions in Southern California – where locals enjoy Christmas with perfect weather and the misery of shoveling snow is nonexistent for city dwellers. But this year, even Angelenos are not immune to snow, as white patches surround the Hollywood sign and graupel reaches the Happiest Place on Earth.

“Right now we have really cold low pressure moving over Southern California ... bringing these scatter showers and these very low snow levels to the area,” a meteorologist at the National Weather Service told SFGATE.

