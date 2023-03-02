A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
DiversionsWICKED WEATHER
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Snow fell on Disneyland during California storm

Surrounding hills covered

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published March 2, 2023 at 12:50pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(SF GATE) – Hail, light snow and graupel have reached areas across the southern counties, including Orange, Los Angeles, San Bernardino, San Diego and Riverside.

Most winters, the rest of the country might be envious of the weather conditions in Southern California – where locals enjoy Christmas with perfect weather and the misery of shoveling snow is nonexistent for city dwellers. But this year, even Angelenos are not immune to snow, as white patches surround the Hollywood sign and graupel reaches the Happiest Place on Earth.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

“Right now we have really cold low pressure moving over Southern California ... bringing these scatter showers and these very low snow levels to the area,” a meteorologist at the National Weather Service told SFGATE.

TRENDING: This is ruff: Lady Gaga sued by woman who returned her pets for not paying $500,000 reward

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Snow fell on Disneyland during California storm
Grandmother's M&M-themed funeral casket goes viral
New live-action 'Peter Pan' trailer shocks with major character changes
Republicans want to guarantee parental input in school curricula
Senate tells Biden administration to declassify all intel about COVID's origins
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×