Soros-funded organization launches war against pregnancy help centers

While the mainstream media continue to ignore the abortion industry’s abuses, alleged white supremacy, and allegations of racism, both the media and abortion industry allies have chosen to instead level their ire at the work of pregnancy help centers (also referred to as “pregnancy resource centers” and “crisis pregnancy centers”), which offer women and families alternatives to abortion and material help for them and their children.

The Tech Transparency Project (TTP) is a research initiative of Campaign for Accountability (CFA) — which is funded by George Soros’ Open Society Foundations. TTP has made claims that pregnancy help centers (PHCs) are “fake abortion clinics” and claimed that Google helps PHCs to “target low-income women.” But consider the source: Open Society is a radically pro-abortion organization, funding organizations like Planned Parenthood and NARAL.

Low-income women who find themselves pregnant appear to have the greatest need for pregnancy assistance, and therefore, it makes sense that they are the main clientele of pregnancy help centers and their services which are offered completely free to women and families in need, regardless of income. However, those same low-income women are also the main “target market” of the abortion industry, which offers none of its services for free… and that industry’s main “service” for pregnant women is abortion.

Clear pro-abortion bias

TTP, which was formed in 2016, claims online that that it is “an information and research hub for journalists, academics, policymakers and members of the public interested in exploring the influence of the major technology platforms on politics, policy.” It openly admits that it is “a research initiative” of pro-abortion Campaign for Accountability (CFA), which has an entire project devoted to dismantling what they call “anti-choice” groups.

CFA has previously called on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to “seize the website domains” for any group that markets the abortion pill reversal (APR) protocol (which is simply the administration of the hormone progesterone, as has been done for decades safely in cases of threatened miscarriage). The CFA also sent a letter asking the FDA to pull websites of pro-life organizations that advertise the abortion pill reversal (APR) protocol. Progesterone is meant to counter the effects of the abortion pill mifepristone, which acts to block the pregnancy hormone progesterone in order to deprive the growing preborn child of nutrients.

Billionaire George Soros is one of the abortion pill’s few investors to have been made public.

CFA has a clear pro-abortion bias, even stating on its website that its purpose is to “use[] research, litigation, and aggressive communications to hold the anti-choice movement accountable.” CFA openly admits to targeting pro-life organizations to stop them from “gaining traction” in ending abortion. CFA writes:

[…T]he anti-choice movement is gaining traction… We’re not sitting on the sidelines… We’re fighting back. Campaign for Accountability’s Themis Project is working to hold the anti-choice movement accountable and fighting to protect reproductive rights at the state and national level.

In Greek mythology, Themis is a goddess of justice and order. But in an abortion, the right to life of an innocent human being with no voice is taken, without due process — an unjust act.

What did TTP claim?

TTP’s report, dubbed “Dangerous by Design,” admitted that TTP deceptively “registered Google accounts for test users in three cities: Phoenix, Atlanta, and Miami. TTP set up all the accounts as a woman born in 1992” the group wrote.

“Using a clean version of the Google Chrome browser with no prior browsing history, TTP did 15 abortion-related Google searches while logged into each account. (The searches included ‘Abortion clinic near me’ and ‘I want an abortion,’)” the group claimed, adding, “Our investigation found that when a TTP-created Google account identifying as a lower- or average-income woman in Phoenix searched for information on how to get an abortion, more than half the search ads (56%) served by Google came from crisis pregnancy centers. A similar pattern emerged with a test account representing a lower- or average-income woman in Atlanta.”

“By serving a higher rate of crisis pregnancy center ads to lower-income women, Google is helping these centers reach their intended audience. Abortion rights groups and academic studies have noted that crisis pregnancy centers typically target women of lower socioeconomic classes, in part by advertising free services on public transportation and in bus shelters,” TTP also wrote.

It must be noted that TTP — which seems to be suggesting that low income women should not be offered any options other than abortion — linked to a report published by NARAL, a pro-abortion group founded by racist eugenicists.

TTP’s own examples show that, unsurprisingly, the abortion industry is also showing up in ads allegedly directed at low-income women. The abortion industry disproportionately targets women of color (as clearly demonstrated by CDC statistics) and the poor. The push for abortion among certain communities is tethered to eugenics and has been described by civil rights advocates as genocide.

In addition, TTP cited an online review where an alleged client of a PHC had claimed the facility misdiagnosed the gestational age of a woman’s preborn child. It is difficult to know how accurate that account was, but one thing is true: pro-abortion advocates are actively training activists to write fake reviews of pro-life pregnancy help centers.

However, TTP ignored lawsuits filed against Planned Parenthood which allege that the number one abortion corporation in the nation has grossly misdiagnosed gestational age. One lawsuit filed against Planned Parenthood of Southern New England, Inc. (PPSNE), a recipient of Title X funds, alleged that a PPSNE midwife misdiagnosed a pregnancy that resulted in the death of a 22-week-old baby boy after telling the pregnant woman that she had miscarried at six weeks.

A separate lawsuit filed against Planned Parenthood Hudson Peconic (PPHP) accused the organization of miscalculating a woman’s pregnancy so egregiously that she painfully delivered a “fully formed” 30 to 36-week baby boy into a toilet after Planned Parenthood’s abortionist allegedly told the woman she was just six (6) weeks along, then prescribed her abortion pills.

Planned Parenthood has a long list of infractions and allegations which range from a history in eugenics, accusations of present-day racism, pregnancy discrimination, failing to report child sexual abuse, shoddy healthcare resulting in abortion-related injuries and deaths, and a failure to protect patient privacy, to name just a handful.

In addition to Soros, CFA has been funded by the Hopewell Fund, which has financially supported abortion facilities through an “Abortion Delivery’s Business Sustainability Project.” Another project of Hopewell Fund is Equity Forward, which operates the website “ProlifeLies.org.” Interestingly Equity Forward’s former head, Michelle Kuppersmith, is now executive director of the Campaign for Accountability’s Tech Transparency Project and Themis Project.

CFA is also funded by the Buffett Foundation, which was an original investor in the abortion pill manufacturer, Danco Laboratories. Buffett funds a host of pro-abortion organizations, including Planned Parenthood.

