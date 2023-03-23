A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
HealthTO YOUR HEALTH
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Does the sound of others chewing infuriate you?

1 in 5 adults suffers from misophonia

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published March 23, 2023 at 3:44pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(STUDY FINDS) – Up to one in five adults suffer from a rare condition that means they get angry at the sound of people making noises such as chewing or breathing. Scientists say these individuals may have misophonia, a condition in which hearing others making minor sounds irritates them.

People with misophonia have strong negative reactions when hearing certain common sounds, like sniffing, slurping or yawning. Researchers at the University of Oxford estimate that 18 percent of the general population in Britain battle the condition. The sounds create a fight-or-flight response that triggers anger and a desire to escape.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

‘The experience of misophonia is more than just being annoyed by a sound. Misophonia can cause feelings of helplessness and being trapped when people can’t get away from an unpleasant sound,” explains co-author Dr. Jane Gregory, a clinical psychologist with the Department of Experimental Psychology at Oxford, in a statement. “Often those with misophonia feel bad about themselves for reacting the way they do, especially when they are responding to sounds made by loved ones. More research is needed to understand what causes misophonia and how we can help those people whose symptoms disrupt their day to day lives.”

TRENDING: Clint Eastwood not seen for well over year: Legend's pals fear for his health

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Joint Russia-Africa bank proposed
Biden reaches new illegal migrant expulsion deal with Canada
TikTok CEO refuses to say Communist China has 'persecuted' Uyghurs
Major automaker expects to hemorrhage billions from its electric vehicle business
Gold soars above $2,000
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×