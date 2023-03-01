S&P 500 and Nasdaq close lower to begin March as 10-year Treasury yield touches 4%

(CNBC) -- The S&P 500 fell Wednesday, the first day of March, as traders struggled to recover their footing following a losing month and bond yields continued their climb.

The broad market index fell 0.47% to 32,666.78, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite lost 0.66% to close at 11,379.48. The blue chip Dow Jones Industrial Average ended the day just above the flatline at, 5.86 points higher.

The moves came as bond yields extended their February gains, with the benchmark 10-year yield briefly topping 4% for the first time since November. The 1-year Treasury yield rose above 5%.

