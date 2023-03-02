A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
WorldTHE FINAL FRONTIER
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

SpaceX Crew Dragon with 4 astronauts blasts into orbit, heads to space station

Includes 2 NASA astronauts, Russian cosmonaut, astronaut from United Arab Emirates

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published March 2, 2023 at 6:08pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
Liftoff of Crew-6 to International Space Station (video screenshot)

Liftoff of Crew-6 to International Space Station (video screenshot)

(ZEROHEDGE) – On Thursday, SpaceX and NASA successfully launched a four-person crew to the International Space Station after a delay earlier in the week. The Crew-6 mission includes two NASA astronauts, a Russian cosmonaut, and an astronaut from the United Arab Emirates, which was launched using an autonomously operated Crew Dragon capsule named Endeavour atop a Falcon 9 rocket.

The launch took place at 0034 ET from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida, and after 12 minutes, the rocket and capsule separated while in orbit. The capsule is expected to reach the ISS at 0117 ET on Friday.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

This launch was the second attempt after the first attempt on Monday was canceled due to a technical issue with the rocket. Since 2020, SpaceX has launched seven crewed missions on behalf of NASA.

TRENDING: Elon Musk seeking to launch alternative to 'woke' ChatGPT

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Will they finally pull the plug on the Kinsey Institute?
Calls to boycott Hershey's mount after company features male transsexual in International Women's Day promo
SpaceX Crew Dragon with 4 astronauts blasts into orbit, heads to space station
Cross-border 'terror attack' on Russia involved dozens of armed saboteurs attacking villages
Weatherman speaks out in 1st interview since nude leak cost him his job
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×