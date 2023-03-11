Spring forward: Daylight saving time arrives this weekend for most of U.S.

(NEW YORK POST) – If you’re looking forward to more daylight in the evenings, this will be good news. If you enjoy sleeping, not so much.

Daylight saving time officially begins at 2 a.m. Sunday for most of the U.S., meaning the majority of Americans will “spring forward” by setting their clocks ahead one hour.

Daylight saving time is observed from the second Sunday in March to the first Sunday in November, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation. The USDOT has overseen the time change since 1966, when Congress transferred the responsibility from the Interstate Commerce Commission.

