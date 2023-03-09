A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Star Wars toy designer's galactic battle over COVID ventilator use

No attempts to wean Hall of Famer off machine: 'An unexplainable failure'

Published March 9, 2023 at 3:49pm
Published March 9, 2023 at 3:49pm
(THE EPOCH TIMES) – Toy designer Hall of Famer Mark Boudreaux is an unsung hero to diehard Star Wars fans. He designed the fabled Millenium Falcon, considered the most iconic spaceship designed in movie history.

But unlike the Falcon, Boudreaux does not have a crew of heroes on board fighting what is the 68-year old’s real-life galactic version of the Death Star.

With his wife Judy as his only advocate, Boudreaux is fighting a battle for his life, caught in an ultimate catch-22 of medical protocols that began with a trip on Feb. 5, 2022, to the ER where he tested positive for COVID.

Read the full story ›

