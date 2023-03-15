'Starting to scare you?' 'Entitled' leaders of failed bank slammed for 'dance party' videos

By Harold Hutchison

Daily Caller News Foundation

Fox News host Tucker Carlson ripped the “entitled” leaders of a failed bank Tuesday over “dance party” videos posted on social media, questioning if they actually were banking.

“The people who actually ran Signature Bank, meanwhile, the so-called bankers, did not seem to spend a lot of time banking,” Carlson, a Daily Caller News Foundation, said. “Of course, they didn’t need to bank, really because the Fed was guaranteeing them a never-ending torrent of cash in the form of free money. So, what did they do?”

TRENDING: Mom of 3 wheelchair-bound after savage attack: Suspect reportedly shadowed her for miles before striking

Signature Bank was shut down by regulators Sunday by federal regulators, two days after Silicon Valley Bank was taken over by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) following a bank run after the financial institution’s disclosure of a $1.8 billion loss on asset sales due to high interest rates. Depositors who had accounts at those banks will be able to fully recover their funds, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation announced in conjunction with the Treasury Department and the Federal Reserve Sunday.

Carlson played a video the bank posted on social media of a seminar on gender identity and pronouns run by Scott Shay, chairman of Signature Bank, before tearing into the executive.

WATCH:

Are most bankers today acting responsibly? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 14% (2 Votes) 86% (12 Votes)

“This was going on for years. Here, for example, is Signature Bank’s music video. Did you know banks made music videos?” Carlson asked before playing a clip from a 2011 video made by the failed bank. “Of course they did. They didn’t know what else to do with the money.”

The camera caught Carlson dancing to the Signature Bank video, which had a tune based on “Firework” by Katy Perry.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

“It was a dance party at Signature Bank. Bank. Like there was banking going on. It was a dance party with pronouns and that’s not the only video from Signature bank like that. You can go online and find many others, including their Broadway-inspired sketches,” Carlson said. “You could spend all day watching the videos. We just did and are better off for it.”

“But it’s not just Signature,” Carlson said. “In fact, the guy who ran Signature was repulsive, but he’s not alone. No one at any of these banks seem to spend a lot of time banking which a lot of us believe was the core business of the bank. At Silicon Valley Bank only a single member of the board had any experience at investment banking.”

Carlson then played a video from Silicon Valley Bank that boasted of its efforts to loan to black and Hispanic businesses.

“More entitled people talking about themselves,” Carlson said, laughing sarcastically. “Let’s talk about me and my identity! It’s so interesting! Banking is boring, the Feds got that covered. Is this starting to scare you a little bit, this is what banks are actually like?”

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!