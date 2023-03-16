A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
FaithFAITH UNDER FIRE
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

State lawmakers turn backs during chaplain's prayer

'People lobbying from the prayer pulpit is something we don’t believe in'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published March 16, 2023 at 1:44pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
North Dakota lawmakers turn backs during chaplain's prayer (video screenshot)

North Dakota lawmakers turn backs during chaplain's prayer (video screenshot)

(FAITHWIRE) – Republican lawmakers in the North Dakota state Senate turned their backs on a chaplain last month as she led the politicians in prayer in a display that has since garnered local media attention.

“I just didn’t expect it,” Rev. Dr. Leanne Simmons, pastor of First Presbyterian Church of Bismarck, told FKYR-TV. “When I saw it, though, my first reaction was, ‘Oh, that looks really ugly.'”

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

As is customary at the start of each floor session, Simmons – one of many local religious leaders to deliver the invocation inside the state Capitol – began praying over the Senate Feb. 8, when state Sens. Michael Wobbema (R) and Janne Myrdal (R) turned away from the minister as she spoke.

TRENDING: Mom of 3 wheelchair-bound after savage attack: Suspect reportedly shadowed her for miles before striking

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Host of 'The View' hit with mockery after saying she hasn't been in a supermarket since COVID
New study into 'plasticosis' disease reveals worldwide plastic problem
University removes truncated Malcolm X quote that celebrated reading books
Woke college student caught making 'implicit threat' to kill Matt Walsh over upcoming speech
College hopefuls have a new ultimate dream school
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×