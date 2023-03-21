State university holds FIVE segregated commencement celebrations

By Alexa Schwerha

Daily Caller News Foundation

A public university in Michigan promoted several graduation celebrations that are organized based on students’ race and sexuality, according to the university website.

Grand Valley State University (GVSU) will hold five graduation celebrations to recognize students in several different groups, its website promotes. The celebrations, which are held in addition to the university’s larger commencement ceremony, are offered for Asian, black, “latino/a/x,” LGBTQIA+ and Native American graduates.

The “Asian Graduation Celebration” will be held April 19 and the “Lavender Graduation Celebration,” intended for LGBTQIA+ students, will be held on April 20. The “Native Graduation Celebration” will be held on April 27 and both the “Black Graduation Celebration” and the “Latino/a/x Graduation Celebration” will take place on April 28.

“The purpose of the Black Graduation Celebration is to provide a celebration that is representative of Black/African American and African tradition, heritage, culture, and legacy,” its website reads. “We want to encourage students to set their sights on the completion of their chosen majors, and as a recruitment tool to motivate others to pursue advanced degrees at Grand Valley State University after seeing the success of their peers.”

The celebration is an “essential expression of a rite of passage at many colleges and universities throughout the nation,” it continues.

The Lavender Graduation “is a cultural celebration that recognizes LGBTQIA+ students’ contributions to the university and acknowledges their achievements during their college experience,” according to its website. It is open to LGBTQIA+ and “allied” students.

Native American students are recognized by a feast hosted by the Native American Advisory Council “to celebrate the accomplishments and future endeavors of fall and winter semester graduates,” its website reads. The feast is open to graduates, family and community members and graduates receive a cord or stole reserved by the NAAC to wear at the commencement ceremony.

The celebrations are “designed to honor [GVSU’s] diverse graduates,” according to a screenshot of an email reportedly sent to students within 24 credit hours of graduating obtained by conservative commentator Matt Walsh. The programs are an “opportunity to come together and acknowledge Laker accomplishments in the spirit and traditions of our diverse identities and cultures.”

GVSU did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

