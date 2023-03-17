A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
State's lieutenant governor ripped for saying parents must 'believe' when kids 'tell us who they are'

Critic warns comments are 'implied threat' about what government considers 'good' parenting

Published March 17, 2023 at 2:31pm
Published March 17, 2023 at 2:31pm
(FOX NEWS) – Minnesota Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan is facing backlash on social media after a clip surfaced of her advocating for transgender rights, saying parents must "believe" their children when they "tell us who they are."

"Because let’s be clear, this is life-affirming and life-saving health care," Flanagan, a Democrat, said during a press conference last week.

"When our children tell us who they are, it is our job as grown-ups to listen and to believe them," she added. "That's what it means to be a good parent."

