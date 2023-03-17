State's lieutenant governor ripped for saying parents must 'believe' when kids 'tell us who they are'

(FOX NEWS) – Minnesota Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan is facing backlash on social media after a clip surfaced of her advocating for transgender rights, saying parents must "believe" their children when they "tell us who they are."

"Because let’s be clear, this is life-affirming and life-saving health care," Flanagan, a Democrat, said during a press conference last week.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

"When our children tell us who they are, it is our job as grown-ups to listen and to believe them," she added. "That's what it means to be a good parent."

TRENDING: 4 common Christian misconceptions about end times

Read the full story ›