We're on Step 4 of homo-fascism's plan

For the left, and particularly its LGBT agenda-steering de facto "executive committee," the pot of gold at the end of the rainbow (of "utopian" social engineering) has always been the power not just to suppress all dissent, but to force dissenters to vocally affirm and parrot its narratives. That is the secret to understanding the rising tyranny of "mis-gendering" and "dead-naming" laws and policies – with much, much worse to come if they have their way.

As I outlined in the preface to the second edition of my book "The Poisoned Stream," there are five stages of "homo-fascism": 1) Tolerance, 2) Acceptance, 3) Celebration, 4) Forced participation in "gay" culture, and 5) Punishment of dissenters. In America, that process started in the 1940s when notorious pederast (and "Father of the American Gay Movement") Harry Hay's Mattachine Society adopted "the right to be left alone" (the essence of tolerance) as its motto. This was not incidental, but part of a deliberate long-term legal and political strategy built upon SCOTUS Justice Louis Brandies' theory that a "right to privacy" could be found in the "penumbras" of the U.S. Constitution.

That theory later became binding constitutional law, powerfully facilitating progressive judicial activism by leftist judges, which bypassed the peoples' legislatures and imposed many culture-transforming policies upon us through the courts – the most consequential being advancements of the "sexual revolution" at the expense of Judeo-Christian moral norms. I have summarized that progression here.

Do not be deceived: In America's culture war, the LGBT movement has been both the point of the spear and the thrusting arm behind it all along, and the other contingents of the progressive coalition have never been equal partners but always just a "stable of assets" of the "gays." Many of the major change agents, like Brandeis, have been Jews, not (as claimed by neo-Nazis) because they "control everything" as a single monolithic block (the presence of many stalwart Jewish allies in the conservative movement alone belies that), but because their history of internal cultural liberality on sexual matters (in reaction to overly-restrictive Christian "puritanism") made their more secularized members early targets in the homosexualization of the Western world. Just as the Boy Scouts, the U.S. military, the Anglican Church and countless other formerly conservative bastions more recently fell to the LGBT agenda, secularized Judaism was conquered (very early) by the same malign force.

As recent history has shown, no groups other than the strongly religious (e.g., true-believer Christians, Jews and Muslims) have displayed enduring effective resistance to the social virus of sexual anarchy – which "virus" is "progressive" not just in the sense of serving a pro-active political agenda, but also in the sense of spreading a degenerative behavioral disorder akin to drug or porn addiction: always worsening over time in ever more defiling and degrading forms of desire and conduct. And so, not just individually, but collectively (as a society containing increasing numbers of afflicted individuals), tolerance gave way to acceptance, then celebration of what prior generations of Americans rightly shunned as depraved and demonic.

Celebration trending to forced participation is the current stage of homo-fascism most of America is suffering. Some parts of the country – the deepest red regions – lag behind at the cusp of acceptance and celebration. Very few have held their ground at tolerance – the only (barely) biblical posture when observed as a "don't ask, don't tell" general approach toward individual strugglers and their social groups. Some places – primarily the deepest blue cities and universities – have reach the cusp of forced participation and punishment and are actively punishing dissenters to the (growing) extent that they can get away with it.

Importantly, the progressives are masters of incrementalism – an approach that is imposed on their street-activist armies by the "executive committee" elites, such as the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg whom I spotlighted as Exhibit A in my exposé of the strategy (exactly 10 years ago). She contended in a special speech at U Chicago Law School that Roe v. Wade was a bad ruling because it moved too fast, creating the pro-life movement. I argued that she was telegraphing to the left that SCOTUS was NOT going to create a right to "gay marriage" in its two pending LGBT cases as the street activists demanded and expected. I was soon vindicated in that prediction.

Likewise, I recognized that the ultimate champion of LGBT cultural supremacy, Justice Anthony Kennedy, who wrote all four of the majority opinions imposing it on us by judicial fiat, was not turning against his own cause in Dale v. Boy Scouts of America (2000) by siding with the pro-family majority. Nor, in my opinion, was he showing himself to be a true supporter of Dale's hybrid right of "expressive association" (combining the right to free speech with freedom of association) in agreeing that the Boy Scouts should not be forced to embrace homosexuality in its ranks. He was only preserving the strategy of incrementalism – knowing that America was not ready for that step. Kennedy gritted his teeth and did it again in Masterpiece Cakeshop v. Colorado Civil Rights Commission in 2017 (on the question of whether a baker could be forced to put a pro-"gay" message on a cake) because America was still not quite ready.

But then, after Kennedy resigned in 2018, Donald Trump threw a huge boulder in the path of progressive incrementalism by giving us a "conservative" majority on the Supreme Court that – thank God – is not following conservative tradition by preserving the new status quo created for them by their liberal predecessors. They are instead acting more like true constitutionalists and finally overturning lawless precedents like Roe v. Wade and (it is anticipated) the even more insidious Obergefell v. Hodges invention of "gay marriage."

But it must be remembered by the activist armies of the right that they (we) have at least as major a part to play in the judicial roll-back to constitutionalism as our street-level counterparts on the left had in prior decades. Our present advantage at the high court MUST be maximized while it still exists, and that means we should be actively fighting the bad laws on the ground to create legal conflicts that can eventually reach SCOTUS. My long-time friend Hal Shurtleff of Camp Constitution did this with the help of my other long-time friends at Liberty Counsel – winning a stunning 9-0 victory for freedom of speech in the Christian flag case in my deep blue home state.

That victory could never have happened without Christian/constitutionalist street activism against bad laws. And there are no worse Constitution-killing laws in America than those crushing our freedoms under the rainbow jackboots of the LGBT movement. Homo-fascism is insidious and deadly and it must be fought first in the streets before honest judges can overturn it in the courts. Our people should be constantly "mis-gendering" and "dead-naming" and otherwise (non-violently) "breaking" those unconstitutional laws for the purpose of creating martyrs with standing to sue the government and every woke institution that practices homo-fascism. As journalist James O'Keefe famously exhorts: Be Brave – Do Something!

