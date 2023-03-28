'Stinks to high heaven': IRS confronts 'Twitter Files' journalist at his home

The Internal Revenue Service has dispatched one of its enforcers to pay a call on one of the "Twitter Files" journalists, Matt Taibbi.

Twitter owner Elon Musk has selected a handful of reporters to be given access to internal company files and they've all been writing about how the government influenced the social media company to censor certain ideas the Biden administration opposes.

Taibbi has been writing about those issues on his Substack page.

Now Off the Press reports that the IRS was at his door while he was testifying before the Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government recently.

The agent arrived unannounced at Taibbi's New Jersey home.

The report explained, "Taibbi has been personally involved with revealing the 'Twitter Files,' or installments of behind-the-scenes documents new Twitter CEO Elon Musk provided to show how the social media platform previously censored content and users, among other things."

"What an amazing coincidence," Michael Shellenberger, who was also involved with Musk and Twitter and also testified that same day, said on social media.

Musk wondered, "That's very odd."

And Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, pointed out, "This absolutely stinks to high heaven. The IRS has a troubling history of targeting the political enemies of Democrats."

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, the chairman of the committee, immediately sent letters to the IRS and Treasury Department asking them for an explanation.

The Wall Street Journal said the IRS agent eventually left a note telling Taibbi to call the federal bureaucracy that essentially trashed its own reputation by working with Democrats and even Russian sources to assemble the now-debunked "Russia collusion" conspiracy theory against President Trump in 2016.

One prominent agent at the bureau even promised his co-workers, back then, that he would not allow Trump to become president.

Taibbi said later he was told the agency had issues with some of his tax returns.

The Washington Examiner reported Taibbi's testimony to Congress concerned the IRS coordination with the government to censor content.

Jordan warned the IRS that it appeared to be an attempt to intimidate a witness before Congress.

"In light of the hostile reaction to Mr. Taibbi’s reporting among left-wing activists, and the IRS’s history as a tool of government abuse, the IRS’s action could be interpreted as an attempt to intimidate a witness before Congress," Jordan's letter said.

