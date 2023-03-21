A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
MoneyON WALL STREET
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Stocks close higher, S&P 500 adds more than 1% as regional banks pop

Dow Jones Industrial Average gains 293 points

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published March 21, 2023 at 4:08pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
(Pixabay)

(Pixabay)

(CNBC) -- Stocks rose on Tuesday as traders became optimistic on the financial sector’s outlook following Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen’s reassurances to safeguard against further banking crises. Wall Street marked its second day of gains ahead of the Federal Reserve’s announcement on interest rates Wednesday.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 293 points, or 0.9%. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite gained 1.2% and 1.3%, respectively.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Regional banks surged Tuesday, led by First Republic. The beaten-down bank jumped 34.8%, a day after losing 47%. The SPDR Regional Banking ETF (KRE) gained 6%. Regionals got a boost after Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Tuesday morning that the government is ready to provide further guarantees of deposits if the banking crisis worsens.

TRENDING: Wrestling with Jesus: NCAA shoots down champion's faith declaration

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Stocks close higher, S&P 500 adds more than 1% as regional banks pop
One of USA Today's 'Women of the Year' is a man who dismissed child sex-abuse allegations
Top-tier NCAA college scrapping its entire athletics department
'People will die from this, for sure': 'Worst drug shortage' rocking medical industry
Divinity school pushes reparations in 'Religion and the Legacies of Slavery' series
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×