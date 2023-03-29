Stocks close higher as tech names lead a turnaround, Dow adds 300 points

(CNBC) -- Stocks rose broadly Wednesday, as strong gains in tech helped the Nasdaq rebound after a losing session. Sentiment was also lifted by easing concerns around the state of the banking sector.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average surged 323.35 points, or 1%, to close at 32,717.60. The S&P 500 gained 1.4% to end at 4,027.81, and the Nasdaq Composite added nearly 1.8% to close at 11,926.24.

Big Tech shares also rose. Meta and Netflix added more than 2%, and Apple closed nearly 2% higher. Amazon jumped more than 3%.

