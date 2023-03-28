A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Stocks close lower, Nasdaq drops a 2nd day as higher yields press tech names

'Interest rates are rising, and the markets are being led by the more economically sensitive sectors'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published March 28, 2023 at 4:19pm
(Image by Mediamodifier from Pixabay)

(CNBC) -- The Nasdaq Composite fell Tuesday as an uptick in rates put pressure on the tech-heavy index.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq shed 0.45% to close at 11,716.08. The S&P 500 fell 0.16%, ending at 3,971.27. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 37.83 points, or 0.12%, and closed at 32,394.25.

Bond yields rose, with the rate on the 2-year U.S. Treasury note climbing back above 4%, putting pressure on stocks and tech names in particular. Rising rates make future profits, like those promised by growth companies, less attractive.

