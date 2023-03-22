Stocks slide following Fed's rate hike, Dow sheds more than 500 points

(CNBC) -- Stocks tumbled on Wednesday as the Federal Reserve continued hiking rates, while at the same time acknowledging turmoil in the banking sector could slow the already fragile economy. Regional bank shares led the slide.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average traded 531 points lower, or 1.65%. The S&P 500 fell 1.63%, while the Nasdaq Composite declined 1.30%.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

At one point, the Dow was up as much as 201.29 points before turning lower. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq gained 0.9% and 1.3%, respectively, at their session highs.

TRENDING: 29-year-old professor suddenly drops dead while playing basketball on campus

Read the full story ›