Students get grades based on leftist ideologies

By Alex Schwerha

Daily Caller News Foundation

A Utah college professor gave students a test that reinforced the idea that women and minorities are disadvantaged by the “glass ceiling” and that gender is a “social construct,” according to documents obtained by the College Fix.

Snow College instructor Amanda Clark administered the test to students enrolled in Human Development 1500, the Fix reported. The test included two true/false questions that reinforced notions that “the United States is traditionally heteronormative, meaning that society supports heterosexuality as the norm” and that “gender is a social construct, meaning that it does not exist naturally but is instead a concept that is created by cultural and societal norms,” both of which the correct answer was “true.”

A third question prompted students to fill in the blank for the term that means “the invisible barrier that keeps women and minorities from rising to higher positions regardless of their qualifications.” The correct term was “glass ceiling,” and other options included glass cliff, sticky floors and homophobia, according to the Fix.

Marci Larsen, Snow College public information officer, told the Fix that the course is offered through a third-party venue and that Clark’s contract was not renewed. The decision was made before the media attention, she said.

Human Development 1500 is offered through the school’s Education and Family Studies department and in the Social and Behavioral Science division, according to its website. The course teaches students about “the fundamental principles of growth and development from conception through childhood to old age.”

“The course includes the study of the biological process of development, as well as the emotional, social, psychological, and cognitive development of the individual within a cultural and historical context,” its description reads.

Snow College did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment. Clark could not be contacted.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

