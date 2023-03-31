Study says U.S. will be short 15,000 veterinarians by 2030

(FOX 17 ONLINE) – A rising number of pets following COVID-19 are straining the veterinary industry causing a shortage of vets across the United States.

"Overall recent study indicated that the U.S. by 2030, will be 15,000 veterinarians short," said Dr. Ryan Carpenter at Family Friends Veterinary Hospital.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

According to a Mars Veterinary Health Study, that stress isn't expected to ease anytime soon. Today, the nation has around 116,000 practicing veterinarians with nearly 2,000 retiring each year.

TRENDING: Soros, top Dems pour millions into party ahead of 'nonpartisan' state Supreme Court race

Read the full story ›