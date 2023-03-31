A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Study says U.S. will be short 15,000 veterinarians by 2030

Burnout, fatigue, high debt-to-income ratio

WND News Services
Published March 31, 2023 at 5:36pm
(FOX 17 ONLINE) – A rising number of pets following COVID-19 are straining the veterinary industry causing a shortage of vets across the United States.

"Overall recent study indicated that the U.S. by 2030, will be 15,000 veterinarians short," said Dr. Ryan Carpenter at Family Friends Veterinary Hospital.

According to a Mars Veterinary Health Study, that stress isn't expected to ease anytime soon. Today, the nation has around 116,000 practicing veterinarians with nearly 2,000 retiring each year.

Read the full story ›

