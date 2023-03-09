Superintendent 'covertly' pushing DEI agenda

(PROJECT VERITAS) – Project Veritas released a new video today exposing a senior school administrator in Long Island, Dave Casamento, who admits to secretly indoctrinating young students with racial and gender politics.

The Assistant Superintendent of the East Meadow School District is recorded saying that for educators to get away with indoctrination, certain topics must be taught without the knowledge of parents.

“Here's the thing with DEI [Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion] work – if you push too hard doing the work and you get this pushback, it will be decades before you can do the work again. So, it needs to be incremental,” Casamento said.

