Taliban posts videos taunting U.S. about those weapons left behind

The Taliban, to whom Joe Biden gave billions of dollars worth of American war machinery when he abruptly pulled U.S. troops out of Afghanistan, is boasting once again about the windfall it took.

The handover of the war weapons made the Taliban, at the time, one of the best-equipped militaries in the world.

The Gateway Pundit reported the terrorist organization has taken to posting videos and images of the stockpiles that Biden left behind.

🇦🇫⚡😱 Taliban-affiliated TG channels have released visual showing massive numbers of concealed US stored weapons, ammunition, small arms, and ocean of US currency. pic.twitter.com/Q0SvWBPUV3 — OsintTV📺 (@OsintTV) March 24, 2023

One more visual This is massive high end American military equipments 👀 pic.twitter.com/tP5MolRwZb — OsintTV📺 (@OsintTV) March 24, 2023

Additional pictures showing US military equipment left behind by the US forces following the botched Afghanistan Withdrawal

The Taliban also in a statement said the Abu Dujana brigade of the Al-Badr Corps have already repaired over 300 military vehicles and now are ready for use. pic.twitter.com/QDxKXoAqMl — LoTus (@LoTus01132239) March 24, 2023

It's frequently been reported since Biden ordered that sudden America troop retreat that Biden didn't order the equipment destroyed, just left behind to the Taliban, which was to make the lethality of the terror organization much, much worse.

The report cited estimates that 600,000 weapons were left behind, as were 75,000 vehicles and 200 aircraft.

The Taliban also had released a video earlier, boasting of its windfall

Among the items that have made it to the "gave away" lists include 2,000 armored vehicles including Humvees and MRAPs, 45 BlackHawk helicopters, 50 Scout attack choppers, more than 20,000 grenades, 16,000 night vision goggles.

Also, 162,000 pieces of encrypted military communications gear, thousands of air to ground rockets, laser units, encrypted cell phones and laptops – and pallets and pallets of millions of dollars in U.S. currency.

And bulldozers, backhoes, dump trucks and excavators.

The Gateway Pundit pointedly noted, "It really is as if we lost the war and now we're paying reparations to the terrorists."

