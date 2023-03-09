Teacher leaving profession in droves, burnout soars

(MY NORTHWEST) – There was a 37-year-high in Washington teachers leaving the profession last year, according to a report from the Calder Policymakers Council.

The findings show, 1.6% more teachers chose to switch careers in 2022 compared to 2021. Across the state, that is equivalent to the loss of about 1,000 teachers. Losses were higher among younger, newer teachers, as well as among teachers at lower-income schools.

Seattle Public Schools teacher Sarah Taylor, who teaches special education at Jane Addams Middle School in Lake City, was not surprised by the findings. She and her fellow educators are burned out.

