A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
EducationBRAVE NEW SCHOOLS
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Teacher leaving profession in droves, burnout soars

Losses higher among younger, newer teachers, teachers at lower-income schools

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published March 9, 2023 at 2:15pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
(Pexels)

(Pexels)

(MY NORTHWEST) – There was a 37-year-high in Washington teachers leaving the profession last year, according to a report from the Calder Policymakers Council.

The findings show, 1.6% more teachers chose to switch careers in 2022 compared to 2021. Across the state, that is equivalent to the loss of about 1,000 teachers. Losses were higher among younger, newer teachers, as well as among teachers at lower-income schools.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Seattle Public Schools teacher Sarah Taylor, who teaches special education at Jane Addams Middle School in Lake City, was not surprised by the findings. She and her fellow educators are burned out.

TRENDING: Beloved kids' author says his books were unknowingly 'sanitized' to be more 'current'

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







U.S. to lift COVID testing requirement for travelers from China
Huge city's massive rat infestation is also carrying COVID-19, study reveals
White House dragged for honoring trans woman on International Women's Day
Superintendent 'covertly' pushing DEI agenda
Teacher leaving profession in droves, burnout soars
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×