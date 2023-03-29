Teachers union chief calls for gun confiscation across U.S.

The chief of one of America's largest teachers unions, who advocated for stay-at-home school during the pandemic and demanded more money for teachers to resume their duties, now apparently is an expert on preventing violence.

That's according to comments from American Federation of Teachers union chief Randi Weingarten following a school shooting by a 28-year-old woman portraying herself as a man who shot up a Christian school, killing three children and three adults.

Her solution to school shootings? Gun confiscation.

A report from Fox News said her call came are part of her demands for an "assault weapons ban" following the school shooting in Nashville.

TRENDING: TV news anchor taken off air after who she quoted during live broadcast

She demanded America follow the examples set by Australia and New Zealand.

In her words, "Today, we renew our call for common sense gun safety legislation, including a ban on assault weapons. This is an epidemic.

"It’s an epidemic that our great nation must solve. And how many lives will be shattered before we have the courage to do what Scotland did, what Australia did, what New Zealand did, what other great democracies do? We must solve this epidemic, and that’s up to us."

Get "The Essential Second Amendment Guide" by Wayne LaPierre!

Should any type of gun be confiscated in the U.S.? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 100% (33 Votes)

The background includes the fact that Australia and New Zealand, along with Scotland, have moved to the extreme in trying to prevent citizens from having guns for self-defense.

The report noted, "Scotland got the U.K. to ban handguns and Australia issued a mandatory gun buyback program in 1996 of semi-automatic rifles and shotguns. Meanwhile, New Zealand enacted a semi-automatic weapons ban days after the 2019 Christchurch shooting that killed 50 people in two mosques."

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

The report noted that bans and mandatory buybacks "all necessitate the confiscation of guns."

Faced with backlash, Weingarten later claimed her words were "doctored" and complained of having to deal with what the public perceived.

"Frankly, I saw today in my speech when I called on us to do a moment of silence for the Tennessee Christian school to, you know, in a speech that I was giving to public school parents and teachers, but to also renew a call for the assault weapons ban. And then somebody doctored the speech and said I was calling to confiscate guns. So, all day long that’s what I’ve been dealing with."

EDITOR’S NOTE: Question: Why do the political and corporate leaders of America – long the freest, most successful, most prosperous and most Christian nation in history – bow and scrape before China, a ruthless, communist, totalitarian and explicitly atheistic dictatorship openly committed to ruling the world, including America?

The astonishing answers come into focus only when one contemplates both the unprecedented level of political and financial corruption in America’s ruling class (multiple Biden family members received $31 million in payola from China), and simultaneously the communist Chinese government’s brilliantly devious methods of unconventional total warfare, by which China is stealthily infiltrating, subverting, corrupting and colonizing the United States of America.

The China threat has rarely been more dramatically or pointedly documented than in the sensational March issue of WND’s critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, titled “HOW CHINA IS CONQUERING AMERICA.” Whistleblower is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].