Teen girl's song nixed from show because ultra-Orthodox Jewish man in audience

'We respect religion and traditions, but what happened was not decent'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published March 14, 2023 at 7:29pm
Eliana Hayut

(TIMES OF ISRAEL) -- A teenage girl was told she couldn’t sing in a municipal show on Sunday because it would offend an ultra-Orthodox man in the audience.

The head of education at the Merom HaGalil Regional Council later apologized for his decision to remove a singing performance by Eliyana Hayut, 13, in a musical interlude during an education conference organized by the council, and said it was a wrong decision made under pressure.

The council, which administers an area of northern Israel, said the incident was due to a “misunderstanding,” and also apologized.

