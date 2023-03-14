Teen girl's song nixed from show because ultra-Orthodox Jewish man in audience

(TIMES OF ISRAEL) -- A teenage girl was told she couldn’t sing in a municipal show on Sunday because it would offend an ultra-Orthodox man in the audience.

The head of education at the Merom HaGalil Regional Council later apologized for his decision to remove a singing performance by Eliyana Hayut, 13, in a musical interlude during an education conference organized by the council, and said it was a wrong decision made under pressure.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

The council, which administers an area of northern Israel, said the incident was due to a “misunderstanding,” and also apologized.

TRENDING: Mom of 3 wheelchair-bound after savage attack: Suspect reportedly shadowed her for miles before striking

Read the full story ›