Teen Pokémon player booted from tournament after laughing at pronoun question

(FOX NEWS) -- Teenager Makani Tran detailed his disqualification from a Pokémon Trading Card Game (TCG) tournament in Charlotte after appearing to laugh after being asked his pronouns by a judge.

According to Tran’s account on social media, he appeared to have made the judge of the sixth round uncomfortable after giving an awkward laugh upon being asked his pronouns.

"On our way over to the stream area the judge asked us for our preferred pronouns. I said ‘Um he or him or uh’ and I paused trying to think of the third pronoun (the third pronoun being his). As I just stood there looking stupid trying to think of the third pronoun I felt embarrassed because I was failing to think of a simple word. Due to the nerves and me being embarrassed I let out a little laugh just a normal nervous laugh. My response together ended up being ‘Um he or him or uhhhh haha his,’" Tran recounted.

