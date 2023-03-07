A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Diversions Faith U.S.WND VIDEO
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Teen witch collapses on church doorstep, finds freedom from 'torment' after deal with devil

'In that moment I felt like that's when I destroyed my contract with him'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published March 6, 2023 at 9:18pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
Rosalinda Celentano portrays Satan the devil in 2004's 'The Passion of the Christ.'

Rosalinda Celentano portrays Satan the devil in 2004's 'The Passion of the Christ.'

(CBN NEWS) -- Witchcraft ... astral projection ... and a deal with the devil. Seventeen-year-old Victoria Batiste was heavily steeped in the occult, and her dive into darkness started when she began hearing strange voices when she was five years old.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

It started as a little girl when she tried to escape a brutal home life, running to a made-up world where everything was perfect.

TRENDING: Basketball coach suspended: 'Referenced Bible verses' about 'slaves serving their masters'

"Everything that happened in that world," said Victoria, "I was in control of it."

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Teen witch collapses on church doorstep, finds freedom from 'torment' after deal with devil
University launches unprecedented program to teach Christians about Judaism
Naked gun: Nude gal 'breaks into home,' gets welcomed by armed homeowner
'The View' mocked for dropping mask requirement 3 years into pandemic
Dow closes higher to notch 4-day win streak
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×