What today's Democrats have in common with Nazis

The Nazis canceled people – in the worst way possible. They left in their wake nothing but ash.

Cancel culture is something we've never really known in the West – in the USA. Not until the rise of Big Tech.

But history repeats itself. And though it hasn't reached the level of Germany's death camps, there are some parallels emerging.

Adolf Hitler didn't mince words. He was more of a slash-and-burn specialist – a dice, hash, divide and conquer kind of monster who chose his enemies carelessly – the children of Abraham, Isaac and Jacob and the God that chose them and favored their descendants.

Thus, Hitler's very name became anathema to all people of a similar heart and spirit.

Believing as a young man that Germany needed a strong leader to promote national unity and honor, Martin Niemöller thought that could be achieved by Hitler and the National Socialist Party touting slogans and advocating autonomy for private worship for those who ascribed to the Christian faith.

Niemöller, a pastor and German theologian, voted for Hitler in the final national parliamentary elections of March 1933.

The pastor quickly saw Hitler for what he was – a pagan. Niemöller became an outspoken critic. He was arrested, placed in prison and, eventually, various concentration camps.

Niemöller's remark from his eight-year period of captivity is what he's best-known for today. He said: "First they came for the socialists, and I did not speak out – because I was not a socialist. Then they came for the trade unionists, and I did not speak out – because I was not a trade unionist. Then they came for the Jews, and I did not speak out – because I was not a Jew. Then they came for me – and there was no one left to speak for me."

Niemöller was a liberal and was for Hitler before he opposed him. But it was too late for him. Niemöller perished in the gas chambers.

You see how it works.

Today the Democrats are unrepentant. I never expected the lies they would tell, the crimes they would commit.

I thought: "Not in America, the nation I loved."

And what does it have to do with Big Tech? They made it all possible. They are the new authority on all things under the sun – under Big Tech. It's the new Tower of Babel.

When did journalism become so mean? When did liberals become so mean? Honestly. When did they begin seeing the world so bleakly? Their hearts have been hardened to God.

I'll say it again. Big Tech became a combination goose-stepping SS and fascist Brownshirts – the Rat Patrol. Is it time to stop working with them – completely? To pretend they don't exist?

The paid provocateurs of the Democratic Party.

The fake-news media.

Controlled speech. Disinformation. Misinformation.

The wannabe neo-Nazis.

History is repeating itself – with the help of Big Tech. They are all Josef Goebbels.

They have crossed the Rubicon. They are no longer the "loyal opposition." My Dad would no longer recognize these Democrats. I think he would see Nazis.

They have fundamentally betrayed everything they once stood for. Just look at Joe Biden …

Remember when "liberals" loved their children? Today they have betrayed them – totally. Abortion on demand, gender mutilation, which may include facial surgery, top surgery or bottom surgery. They have turned them over to pass through the virtual fires of Molech – their sons and daughters. There is no compromising with them. God would not have it.

We've seen it all before. There is nothing new under the sun.

